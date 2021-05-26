TrueFi Market Capitalization Achieves $48.39 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00019341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.01038775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.35 or 0.09865181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00092806 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

