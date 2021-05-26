Truist Securiti Comments on Apollo Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $894.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

