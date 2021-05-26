TS Innovation Acquisitions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $34,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $31,976,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $31,275,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $9,322,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of TSIA stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.