TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) versus Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Head to Head Analysis

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TSR and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $59.12 million 0.28 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.19 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TSR and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -0.22% -2.41% -0.68% Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57%

Summary

TSR beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

