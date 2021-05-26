TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TWC stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.80. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.70. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$9.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

