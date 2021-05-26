TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
TWC stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.80. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.70. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$9.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
