Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.10 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

