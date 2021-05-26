UBIX.Network (UBX) Achieves Market Cap of $39.26 Million

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, UBIX.Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. UBIX.Network has a total market capitalization of $39.26 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00361339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00187355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.23 or 0.00841753 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031861 BTC.

About UBIX.Network

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

Buying and Selling UBIX.Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBIX.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

