UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $48.34. Approximately 7,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 22,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBJY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

UCB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

