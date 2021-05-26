UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 6.7% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 47,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.47. The company has a market cap of $573.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

