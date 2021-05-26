UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.15. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

