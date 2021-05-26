Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $83.66 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,273.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $743.78 or 0.01893840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00450466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022554 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004098 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000189 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

