Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 198.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 758,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $2,762,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 5,762,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,479. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

