Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $2,777,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

