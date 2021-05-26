Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

URBN stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 187,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,980.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

