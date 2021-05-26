Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $38.90. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 56,630 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,942.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

