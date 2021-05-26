US Bancorp DE Acquires 142 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Herc were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Herc by 33.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $3,868,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $114.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

