US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after acquiring an additional 185,973 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 578,820 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

