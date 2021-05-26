US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The ODP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The ODP by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

