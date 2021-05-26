US Bancorp DE Has $111,000 Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.