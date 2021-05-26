US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of APO opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

