US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

