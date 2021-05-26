US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

