US Bancorp DE Sells 245 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 41.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 376,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.