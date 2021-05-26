Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Buys 51,260 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,260 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for about 2.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. 335,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

