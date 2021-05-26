Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 92,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,515. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

