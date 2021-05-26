Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 3,856,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

