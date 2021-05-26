VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $107,031,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,605,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,786,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 20,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.