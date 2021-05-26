Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. 1,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,191. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.93 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

