Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $221,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.96. 318,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.