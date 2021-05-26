Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 25.2% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 181,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,376. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average is $201.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.