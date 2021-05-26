Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.00. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTA shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

