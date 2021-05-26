Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $20.13. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,299,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $613,648.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $133,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

