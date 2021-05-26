Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0875

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $185.85 million and $3.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

