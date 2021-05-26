Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Veles has a total market cap of $136,918.20 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.25 or 0.07125406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $712.38 or 0.01900225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.56 or 0.00489633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00193342 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.78 or 0.00658272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00457408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00382997 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,635 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,963 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

