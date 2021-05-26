Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to post $551.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.72 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,222. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

