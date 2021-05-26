Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 10,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,471. The firm has a market cap of $684.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.98. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

