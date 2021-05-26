VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $3,168.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,630.27 or 1.00113915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00091462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,735,703 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

