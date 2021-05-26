Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,532 shares of company stock worth $5,128,007. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.