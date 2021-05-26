Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.