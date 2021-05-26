Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

VRRM opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

