Versor Investments LP Acquires 39,129 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 253.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. 80,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

