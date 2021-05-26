Versor Investments LP Invests $957,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,296 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

