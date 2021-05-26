Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.45, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

