Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.45, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.
