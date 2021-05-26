VIG Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,324.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $11,324.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,393,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

