Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.