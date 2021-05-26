Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $26.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 163,919 shares trading hands.

SPCE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

