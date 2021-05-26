Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,554,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 855,156 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $61,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.