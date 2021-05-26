Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.580–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $618 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.81 million.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.97. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,538,883 shares of company stock valued at $57,191,486.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

