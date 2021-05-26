Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of VMC opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $101.02 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

