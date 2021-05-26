Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VYCO stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

